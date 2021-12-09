Dwayne Johnson, Halle Berry and Christina Aguilera triumphed at the Peoples Choice Awards

Actor and philanthropist Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, actress and director Halle Berry and singer Christina Aguilera were the main winners of the 47th last night. edition of the People’s Choice Awards, the American awards in which the public decides by vote their favorites and favorites in different artistic disciplines such as music, film and television.

The ceremony, held at the Barker Hangar in the Californian city of Santa Monica with the conduction of comedian Kenan Thompson, and brought together diverse and recognized figures of pop culture and entertainment that set trends from the country of the north.

There, “The Rock”, who recently participated in the films “Jungle Cruise” and “Red Alert”, was awarded as a Male Movie Star, Comedy Movie Star and as “The People’s Champion” “), an award given to him by businessman Jeff Bezos for his contribution to the film and TV industry and for his philanthropic efforts.

In that sense, the 49-year-old former professional wrestler, who throughout his career cultivated an undisputed affection from his colleagues and the public, dedicated that last honorary statuette to his favorite athlete, the late boxer Muhammad Ali, and later awarded him the statuette to Shushana, a young member of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Halle Berry, who in 2001 won the Oscar for Best Actress for her leading role in the drama “Cambio de vida” (by Marc Forster) – becoming the only African-American interpreter to win the award to this day – and who had a Recent directorial debut with “Herida” (2020), she was recognized with the “The People’s Icon” award.

For her part, the New York singer-songwriter and Grammy winner Christina Aguilera, who also participated in the show with a musical presentation that included several hits from her career and songs from her next and second album in Spanish, became the “icon of music “from 2021.

In the film industry, the Marvel franchise ranked first among the winners: “Black Widow” and its protagonist, Scarlett Johansson, won the awards for Best Movie and Female Movie Star; and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and its lead actor, Simu Liu, were recognized with the awards for Best Action Movie and Action Movie Star.

In addition, the Disney + series “Loki”, focused on the popular villain of the saga, was selected as the Best series of the year, and Tom Hiddleston, the British actor who embodies him since his first film appearance in “Thor” (2011 ), was the highest rated Male TV Star.

Meanwhile, the sci-fi comedy “Free Guy: Taking Control,” starring Ryan Reynolds, won Best Comedy; “Cruella” for Best Drama and Pixar’s animated “Luca” for Best Family Movie.

Among the People’s Choice television awards were “Grey’s Anatomy,” which won Best Drama Series and Female TV Star for its leading lady, Ellen Pompeo; and the teen strip “Never before,” which was Best Comedy Series.

Finally, on the musical plane, the popular k-pop band BTS won the award for Best Group of the Year and their song “Butter” was chosen by the public as the Best song; while the album “Sour”, by the American singer Olivia Rodrigo, obtained the statuette as Best album of the year. (Télam)