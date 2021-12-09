Download two new games today for free from the Epic Games Store

Thursday arrives and punctual as always we want to remind you of the free games that we can get today thanks to the Epic Games Store. Christmas is approaching and the guys at Epic will soon launch some of their special promotions like last year, a countdown that during the last days of the year will give away one game per day. For that moment we still have to wait, that’s why we want to share the two free games that we can get today in the Epic Games Store starting at 17:00 (local time).

Before that time comes, we remind you that you can still get hold of last week’s free games, these titles will be available until today at 5:00 p.m., at which time they will be replaced by the new arrivals. If you still want to download the games from last week, you can do so now through the following link. We take this opportunity to remind you that if you play on Xbox, right now you have the offers of the week available, with hundreds of content with discounts of up to 80% on its original price and available for a limited time.

These two free games today on the Epic Games Store

Instantly unleash the power of Godfall! Godfall Challenger Edition immediately unlocks a max-level Valorplate, pampers you with skill points, and equips you with a variety of deadly weapons. Challenge all three endgame modes Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Test Tower. Defeat your enemies and be rewarded with loot worthy of a true Valorian. Loot and attack in paired co-op mode with up to 3 players to prove your skill, perfect your construction and crush your enemies.