‘Don’t look up’, with Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande, will be the Christmas movie and the proof is its trailer

It is never too early to start preparing for Christmas. So we can start warming up with the Netflix blockbuster for those family dinner parties (or to help us disconnect during the holidays). Is named Don’t look up (Don’t Look Up) And it is an apocalyptic comedy with a top-notch cast Hollywood, of which the platform has already advanced the first images and trailer.

The starting point of the new film by Adam McKay (Oscar winner for screenplay adapted by The big bet) is it the end of the world. Although it has nothing to do with a virus, or with a pandemic or the like … The fault will be an asteroid on which a couple of astronomers will go on tour to warn the population of their risk.





Nothing more and nothing less than Jennifer Lawrence, who today we found out that she will be a mother, and Leonardo DiCaprio give life to these peculiar astronomers but it does not stop there … because we will also see Meryl Streep as President of the United States, Cate Blanchett as a television presenter and Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans and even singer Ariana Grande.





The director, known for hits like The vice of power (which accumulated eight Oscar nominations), is also in charge of the script of the film that will hit the streaming platforms for Christmas Eve: next December 24. From what is shown in the trailer, the laughs are guaranteed.

Photos | Netflix