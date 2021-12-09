Do you have this ‘app’ installed? It has already sold the data of more than 30 million users

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211208/tienes-instalada-esta-app-ya-ha-vendido-los-datos-de-mas-de-30-millones-de-usuarios-1119119111.html

The information was disseminated by the specialized portal The Markup, which tracked the sale of data from the more than 33 million people who have downloaded the app. According to the aforementioned medium, two former Life360 employees confirmed anonymously the sale of data to companies like Cuebiq and X-Mode; In turn, the site confirmed the purchase with two former employees of the purchasing firms. The former employees said that companies such as Allstate Arity and Safegraph confirmed the data purchase, but refused to violate any kind of privacy rule. However, The Markup confirmed that These data managers, once they buy the information, sell it on a discretionary basis to other data companies, mainly for advertising purposes.A representative of Cuebiq argued that the complete location information is not sold, but access to certain types of data from your users through add-on tools. Among the clients that have access to the information are the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), an agency with which Life360 began to collaborate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO of the application, Chris Hulls, stated that he has no way to deny or confirm the accusation, but assured that he keeps any data related to the identity of its users private. “We see data as an important part of our business model that we allows Life360 core services to be maintained free of charge for most of our users, including features that have improved driver safety and saved many lives, “Hulls said in a statement.

