Do you have this ‘app’ installed? It has already sold the data of more than 30 million users

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211208/tienes-instalada-esta-app-ya-ha-vendido-los-datos-de-mas-de-30-millones-de-usuarios-1119119111.html

The information was disseminated by the specialized portal The Markup, which tracked the sale of data from the more than 33 million people who have downloaded the app. According to the aforementioned medium, two former Life360 employees confirmed anonymously the sale of data to companies like Cuebiq and X-Mode; In turn, the site confirmed the purchase with two former employees of the purchasing firms. The former employees said that companies such as Allstate Arity and Safegraph confirmed the data purchase, but refused to violate any kind of privacy rule. However, The Markup confirmed that These data managers, once they buy the information, sell it on a discretionary basis to other data companies, mainly for advertising purposes.A representative of Cuebiq argued that the complete location information is not sold, but access to certain types of data from your users through add-on tools. Among the clients that have access to the information are the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC), an agency with which Life360 began to collaborate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. CEO of the application, Chris Hulls, stated that he has no way to deny or confirm the accusation, but assured that he keeps any data related to the identity of its users private. “We see data as an important part of our business model that we allows Life360 core services to be maintained free of charge for most of our users, including features that have improved driver safety and saved many lives, “Hulls said in a statement.

2021

19:55 GMT 08.12.2021 (updated: 02:03 GMT 09.12.2021)

An investigation maintains that the Life360 ‘app’, with which the location of family and friends can be monitored, sells its users’ data to data companies that they then offer to other companies on a discretionary basis.

The information was disseminated by the specialized portal The Markup, which tracked the sale of data from the more than 33 million people who have downloaded the app.

According to the aforementioned medium, two former Life360 employees confirmed anonymously the sale of data to companies such as Cuebiq and X-Mode; in turn, the site confirmed the purchase with two former employees of the purchasing firms.

The former workers claimed that companies like Allstate Arity and Safegraph confirmed the data purchase, but refused to violate any kind of privacy rule.

Nevertheless, The Markup confirmed that these data managers, once they buy the information, they sell it on a discretionary basis to other data companies, mainly for advertising purposes.

A representative from Cuebiq said that complete location information is not sold, but that certain types of data of its users are allowed to be accessed through added tools. Among the clients that have access to the information are the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC, for its acronym in English), an agency with which Life360 began to collaborate due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Faced with the questioning, the CEO of the application, Chris Hulls, affirmed that he has no way to deny or confirm the accusation, but assured that he keeps any data related to the identity of its users private.

“We see data as an important part of our business model that allows us to maintain Life360 core services free of charge for most of our users, including features that have improved driver safety and saved numerous lives,” he stated in a Hulls statement.

