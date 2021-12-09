Do you have diabetes? 5 foods you should never eat

The diabetes is a chronic metabolic disease characterized by high levels of glucose in the blood (or blood sugar). Glucose comes from food that you consume, so the diet for someone who has this condition is very important, and then we leave you a list of the 5 that you should not eat.

This condition could lead to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves. The most common is type 2 diabetes, in which the body does not produce or use insulin properly. Without enough insulin, glucose stays in the blood.

According to MedLine Plus, insulin is a hormone that helps glucose enter cells to supply them with energy. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin, and although there are natural remedies that help those with this disease, diet is also important.

An estimated 62 million people in the Americas live with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (DM). This number has tripled in the region since 1980 and is estimated to reach the 109 million mark by 2040, reports the WHO’s Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

5 foods to avoid if you have diabetes

The diabetes it is a leading cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower limb amputation. When it is poorly controlled, it increases the chances of these complications and premature mortality, hence the importance of maintaining a healthy nutrition.

Also, people with diabetes They are at greater risk of cardiovascular disease and tuberculosis, especially those with poor glycemic control, however, for this Christmas there are some foods that can be consumed.

1. Sugary foods

It is essential for diabetics not to consume sugar or food that contain it in excess, such as chocolate, candies, jams, honey, ice cream, soft drinks with sugar, alcohol and sweet cookies. Also, these products commonly have little or no nutritional value.

Sugar can also contribute to weight gain and the risk of heart disease and stroke. The food that are often high in sugar include baked goods, cakes, pizza dough, certain sauces and condiments, agave nectar, maple syrup, and pre-made fruit-flavored yogurts.

2. Refined flours and bread

The food that contain this type of flours have the characteristic that they have a high percentage of carbohydrates, which cause an increase in the level of glucose blood in people. These, when entering the body, are converted into glucose, so it is better to avoid them. Among these we can find rice, white bread and pasta.

3. Some types of fruit

Although fruits can represent an ideal substitute for sweets, there are some exceptions for those who suffer diabetes, which represent a health risk. These include all those that contain a high percentage of sugar. Among the most mentioned are:

Pineapple.

FIG.

The plum.

Syrup fruits.

Generally speaking, fruits that are very ripe are not recommended for diabetics, since your sugar level increases.

4. Dairy

Dairy products contain a type of sugar called lactose. A person with diabetes can consume them, as long as they take carbohydrates into account in their daily planning. All milk derivatives that are not skim or fat-free should be eliminated from the diet, such as: margarine, yogurt, cheese and cream.

5. Saturated fat

Unhealthy fats can increase cholesterol levels and contribute to insulin resistance. This can increase the risk of developing diabetes, or contribute to spikes in blood sugar in people who have the disease.

This exists mainly in animal products, oils, and processed foods. Trans fats are found in margarines, peanut butter, spreads, cream substitutes, and frozen dinners; among others.

