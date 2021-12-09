Diego Valdés’s numbers that seduced Club América

There was a particular case in the Stove Soccer in which the Eagles of America They didn’t let too many rumors circulate. It was the player of Santos Laguna Diego Valdes, with whom the authorities of the institution cream blue They managed to agree a few hours after the participation of the warriors in the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX.

Although the official announcement is still missing, a source involved in the conversations confided to Águilas Monumental that the flyer already gave the ok to start the procedures concerning the date for the medical check-ups, contract signing and subsequent formal presentation. as a new member of the team that heads Santiago Solari.

What was it that made you the Eagles of America were so determined to hire Diego Valdes from Santos Laguna? Mainly their recent numbers. The Chilean midfielder played 17 games between the regular phase and the League of the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, with which he was able to register four goals and six assists.

Diego Valdés’s numbers since his debut in Liga MX

The numbers of Diego Valdes, who would be a new player of the Eagles of America, from your arrival to the MX League (arrived in July 2016 at Monarcas Morelia and in January 2019 it went to Santos Laguna) are really amazing. According to Statiskicks, he remains the second player in the sum of goals and assists with 62 goals, third in passes for shots to goal with 369, third also in passes in the last third with 1,770, third in goals from outside the area. with 12 and a quarter in clear options created with 42.

How long will the signing of Diego Valdés come out?

The information received indicates that the Eagles of America they already have everything agreed with Diego Valdes and with Santos Laguna. And according to a report from the am.com.mx portal, the authorities of both institutions have agreed to purchase the pass, in exchange for a sum close to seven million dollars.