Did the signing of Sebastián Córdova to Chivas fall ?: They continue without reinforcements

The Guadalajara Club reached an agreement, it could be said that in a simple way, with the offensive midfielder Sebastian Cordova to join your squad for the Clausura 2022 Tournament from America, but if it was not made official a few days ago it was because Uriel Antuna has already left America’s list as a possible signing and this begins to complicate the transfer of the talented offensive midfielder to the rojiblancos.

There is a question that has begun to circulate in the national football union: What will happen to the signing of Córdova? The reality is that in the Rebaño Sagrado already have everything ready for the “Brujo” to leave the squad led by coach Marcelo Michel Leaño, Well, they are clear that it has been a duty on the field and much more outside of it. However, according to information from the daily Récord, the Eagles no longer intend to acquire the “Brujo”, due to the bad reception that fans have given him on social networks.

In this sense, If Antuna does not go to the Eagles, they would look for a place for her in another club, by what Córdova has the suitcases packed to travel to the Perla Tapatia and be part of a squad that is in need of offensive variants as the numbers say in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 unless the Azulcrema leadership changes its mind and decides to place it elsewhere, since the exchange is no longer a fact.

Antuna did not accept America’s first proposal

In information released by ESPN a few days ago, the speedy attacker was in no rush to resolve his situation with America, since he intended to be matched to the salary he receives in Chivas, Besides, he also felt annoyed at leaving the comfort of Guadalajara to emigrate to Mexico City, but now all this is put aside because in the capital of the country, at least America, they no longer want him.

“The issue is that the citizens of the capital have not been in a position to match the salary that Antuna receives in Chivas and this is not satisfied with the extreme right, since he does not intend to lower his salary to play in the Eagles”, it could be read on the portal.

Marcelo Leaño presses for the signing of Córdova

For his part, Chivas coach, Marcelo Leaño does not remove his finger from the line and wants the transfer of “10” to take place as soon as possible, because the reality is that in the azulcremas it is no longer considered and before another team takes it away, the helmsman from Guadalajara hopes that soon your first signing can be made official.