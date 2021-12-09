Díaz de León lists four challenges for the financial system; the main one, the rate hike

The Mexican financial system remains solid and resilient after the 20-month Covid-19 pandemic has passed, but the global context imposes at least four challenges for its stability, warned the governor of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), Alejandro Díaz de León.

The first of them has to do with the tightening of global financial conditionsHe explained that it will be the result of increases in interest rates in the main advanced economies, such as the United States, as well as larger and more persistent inflationary spikes.

The second challenge concerns the less vigorous recovery of the global economy and more heterogeneous between sectors and countries.

The third is relative to impact of prolonged weakness and more accentuated consumption and investment.

The fourth and last, he detailed, is linked to the potential increases in both sovereign and foreign risk premiums. Mexican oil (Pemex), as well as impacts on their respective credit ratings.

In giving his last press conference as governor of the Bank of Mexico to present the Financial Stability Report, explained that the changes in sovereign ratings and Pemex they can motivate increases in risk premiums that do run the risk of feedback.

In the document they pointed out that “when there are increases in risk premiums both in the sovereign and in Pemex (…) the risk of feedback and secondary effects in the economy cannot be ruled out”,

According to the central banker, “the exercise of the rating agencies this year has shown the challenge that state companies represent for sovereign risk.”

Within the report, the economists of the Bank of Mexico specified that the trajectory of the sovereign and Pemex risk premiums It is associated with several factors, where the potential growth of the economy and the state of public finances stand out.

This in addition to the evolution of the Pemex financial position, which in turn depends on changes in both the price of oil and the production of hydrocarbon.

Caution in financing

The Mexican central banker, the last of his career at the institute, pointed out one more challenge for the country’s financial system: the inclusion and penetration of banking.

Alejandro Diaz de Leon He said that great progress has been made in the more solid position of the participants in the financial system and also highlighted the caution of the borrowers.

The granting of credit has not occurred in accordance with the economic recovery and the challenge is to achieve that it accompanies in harmony the productive activity, the companies and the consumers ”, he said.

Inside the report, experts from the Bank of Mexico they argued that the total financing balance received by households continued to decline, spinning for six consecutive quarters in this trend.

“This behavior is explained by the unfavorable evolution of consumer financing,” the report reads.

The total financing to private non-financial companies continued to observe a contraction, they emphasized in the report, although in the last quarter, from July to September, it was more moderate than in the two previous quarters.

The central banker emphasized that we went from a severe contraction in the economy and loss of employment in full shock due to the pandemic to the important challenge of past due loans in the financial system.

Now he considered, the recovery has been agile and with a good performance of the financial system supported by the series of measures that were implemented last year.

Cyber, systemic risk

Alejandro Díaz de León also spoke about the growth in the use of digital means of payment from the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that the expansion of the use of digital media brought the exposure of new risks, such as cyber.

The argument is inside the report, where they state that “some cyber risks continued to materialize during the analyzed period (July – September) and this has not resulted in economic damage to the clients of the institutions, their processes and resources.”

The governor of Banxico He highlighted that improvements in the incident response processes continue to be promoted and took the results of the survey conducted every six months to financial institutions to highlight that the three main sources of non-financial risk most mentioned are cyber and technological, as well as political, geopolitical and social and the risks associated with the prolongation of the pandemic.

The central banker concluded by responding that the exposure is expanded with the entry of new financial players such as fintech companies and is a permanent element of occupation for the Governing Board and other financial authorities.

The next Financial Stability Report It will be released in June 2022, by the successor to Governor Díaz de León, who will present the document as a spokesperson for the Governing Board.

