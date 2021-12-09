Dave Bautista to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Upcoming Film, ‘Knock At The Cabin’

According to Deadline, after working with renowned directors such as Denis Villeneuve and Rian Johnson, Dave Bautista will follow up with another top director, as the ‘Dune’ actor is negotiating to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new secret movie, ‘Knock at the Cabin‘, which he will write and direct after’ Tiempo ‘.

A unique association

Universal would release the new film on February 3, 2023 and is part of the agreement for three projects that the filmmaker signed, which he will produce with Ashwin rajan under the Blinding Edge Pictures banner alongside Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider. While his most recent film had a choral cast, Shyamalan has always liked having one or two big movie stars as ambassadors of his movies.

Thus, to the list of Bruce Willis, Mark Wahlberg or James McAvoy, will be joined by Bautista who has not thought twice to seize the opportunity to work with the Oscar-nominated director. ‘Time’ raised over $ 90 million at the global box office and represented Shyamalan’s sixth film to open at number one. Meanwhile, Bautista hasn’t slowed down his work over the past year, with Netflix’s ‘Army of the Dead’ doing enviable numbers.





Bautista has also finished production on ‘Back Daggers 2’ and is currently filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ and, in addition to ‘Knock at the Cabin’, ‘Dune 2’ is also expected to start among other projects. . Shyamalan would have at least one new thriller with Universal in his current deal.