Danna Paola from the hospital, confirms that she is doing better with her illness

A few days ago, Danna Paola released an image where she appeared with an oxygen tank, but clarified that she had nothing serious. However, the actress, who also caused concern about her extreme thinness, revealed that she suffers from a significant respiratory disease. He reported it through a photograph he published in one of his Instagram stories; in which, a medical device and a small television can be seen.

“Holi, we are progressing. To all who cared, thank you. Yes, I have been very ill and had to cancel commitments on the recommendation of my doctor and I am very helpless to cancel; very sorry. But let’s remember that health always comes first “, was the text that was included in said image.” Thank you all for worrying; my lungs and throat there they go. Thank God it was not COVID-19 or influenza. “

And while he made it clear that it is not COVID, he assured that “if I’m sick, but we go one day at a time”; so she is taking care of herself to be fully recovered.

“Friends please raise your defenses with vitamins, good energy, love, bundle up; do not lower your guard and let go of everything you have to say stuck because diseases also come from emotions, and the body is wise to say enough. To raise energy levels to recover asap, “he added.” Thanks for your good vibes. I love them”.

The actress also received a message of good wishes from her friend Sebastian Yatra With whom would you share an event that, due to your health condition, you could not attend; but he thanked his colleague for the good gesture. It is unknown when Danna Paola will be able to leave the hospital and resume her professional activities; although it is expected to be soon.

