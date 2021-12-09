Curious congratulations from Nicole Kidman to Logan Martin for the gold in Tokyo

Along with other action sports such as skateboarding and surfing and although more unnoticed or in a less mediatic way, freestyle BMX has joined the Olympic family in Tokyo 2020. And its first gold medalist in the men’s category has been the Australian Logan martin, who put together a flawless round on his first attempt and clinched the victory. “This is by far the biggest victory of my career, I can’t believe it’s Olympic gold. I love you!”said the BMX rider on his Instagram account.

The magnitude of his victory has been such that among all the congratulations and messages of support that he has received these days there is even one of Nicole Kidman. The prestigious American actress posted on her Instagram account a post in which she said “Congratulations from this bicivora to Logan Martin for winning the first BMX Freestyle Olympic gold.”. And he accompanied it with a photo of him dressed in a shirt from the movie BMX Bandits (Los bicivoladores) and raising his thumb.

What could be nonsense is not at all. What happens is that the actress – now 54 years old – was one of the protagonists of the film Los bicivoladores. The film was released in 1983, when she was only 16 years old. and began a promising career in the world of cinema that would make her a Hollywood star.

The movie talks about the story of a group of passionate BMX friends who end up having an affair with gangsters. For many it was the way to get to know BMX Freestyle, since it had not yet arrived in Spain or it was very difficult to find it. Viki Gómez, the most successful Spanish athlete in Flatland, for example, confesses that he saw her many times every summer and that it was the first time he went to the movies. When he finished he was going to ride his bike more motivated than ever. I’m sure Logan Martin has also been given a lot of motivation by the congratulations of someone like Nicole Kidman.