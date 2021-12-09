Criminals use Apple’s AirTag trackers to locate and steal expensive cars

In Canada, criminals have started using Apple’s AirTag trackers to locate and steal expensive cars, the York Regional Police reported Thursday.

Thus, officials have registered at least five such cases since September 2021. The devices are placed in invisible parts of cars when they are parked in public places, such as shopping centers or parking lots. The thieves then trace them to the victim’s home and steal them.

Criminals often use tools such as screwdrivers to enter vehicles through the driver’s or passenger’s door, making sure not to set off alarms. Once inside, they apply an electronic device that connects to the on-board diagnostic port located under the dash and programs the car to accept the key that the thieves bring with them.

The AirTag, the device that attaches to anything and allows it to be tracked, was introduced by Apple in April 2021. When a person tries to find something with an AirTag attached, the small device begins to play a melody. If necessary, the system indicates to the user the distance to the object, as well as in which direction it is located.