Community Guidance Persons of the Faculty of Medicine against gender violence

The Community Guidance Persons (POC’s) They are trained and sensitized in the gender perspective, substantive equality, prevention and eradication of violence, community engagement strategies (with a gender perspective), institutional policies and mechanisms of the Office of the Ombudsman for University Rights, Equality and Attention to Gender Violence of the UNAM.

“Us we are a link between the community and the authorities and our objective is to reduce all the problems that arise from the communication gap between the community, the people who have suffered gender-based violence and the authorities ”, Karime Moreno Jiménez, process assistant at UNAM and POC, highlighted in the “Talk with Community Guidance People of the Faculty of Medicine”, moderated by Dr. Itzel Stella Pérez Campos, a member of the Faculty’s CInIG, through Facebook Live.

The Edgar Eduardo Jiménez Armenta, academic of the Degree in Physiotherapy (LF) and POC, explained that the first axis to work on is “Gender-based violence. First contact”, where they collaborate in strategies against violence through listening, guidance and channeling with the appropriate instances; second, the “Promotion of substantive culture, respect and non-discrimination” with support to the CInIGs, in addition to collaborating in the dissemination of policies and initiatives, and of materials and content to promote non-discrimination; and “Bonding and community work”, with actions such as identifying needs, risks and problems, linking actors for the prevention and eradication of violence, as well as promoting dialogue and communication between people, non-official bodies and other types of groups to promote a culture of inclusion.

On the occasion, the lawyer Fernanda Xilonen García Albiter, academic at the LF and POC, spoke of the process to request guidance, either on the page defensoria.unam.mx or at the number 55-4161-6048, where a psychologist will attend the call or mail, if required you can ask to speak to a lawyer directly; If a third party is the one who reports the violence, they will communicate with him or her directly. At the end, information will be given on the procedures within the UNAM. “The intention of sharing these activities with them is to make visible to them the commitment that we have as counselors with the UNAM and the Faculty of Medicine to meet the needs of the community”, said.

“The POC’s recognize ourselves with a very important role in the sense of getting involved with obtaining the five vital axes: research and dissemination, curricular design, institutional culture, awareness and inter-institutional coordination, where the will of the authorities to be able to approach and creating spaces for discussion is essential. In addition, to have an important impact on an educational process so that the gender perspective becomes a daily practice and this truly generates a transformative change and a culture of zero tolerance to gender violence ”, concluded Dr. Anahy Rodríguez, an academic at the Bachelor of Forensic Science and POC.

Eric Ramirez