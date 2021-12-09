Community complaint about Arcane’s new Ekko skin and its price

If there is something that League of Legends will always have, regardless of the years that pass, the number of players there are or how much the world changes, it is the aspects or skins.

From the beginning, all the champions of the game have had identifying aspects, and although more than 12 years have passed, they continue to appear skins different themes for popular, unpopular, new champions, etc.

The last confirmed batch of skins has included one of Ekko, Arcane’s main character who had been left out of the aspect equation, and is a direct nod to Zaun’s little revolutionary.





However, although the community has welcomed this aspect of Ekko with open arms, many others they have complained about the price of the skin, which will be 1350 RP, and justifiably.

Just like comentan on Reddit, the 1350 RP skins usually include new sound effects on auto attacks and abilities, but this one from Ekko does not, something that fans of the games have not liked very much. skins.

This does not detract from how good the skin, but it is true that it lacks new sounds; The creator of the thread argues that, for example, the Academy or Sandstorm skins have a different RP value because they do not include other sounds.

Riot Games, which always listens to the community, may react in two ways:

Lower the price of the skin at 750 or 975 RP I left it at 1350 RP and change the sound effects to suit, plus with Arcane

Of course, the community is afraid that Riot Games is starting to stop taking into account those details and the prices of the skins they move, basically, based on the popularity of the character, although we trust that it will not happen.