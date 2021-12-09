Comedy and action in “Red Alert” with Dwayne Johnson – El Diario

Red Alert is an action comedy written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. The film stars Dwayne Johnson as an FBI agent who reluctantly takes on a famous art thief (Ryan Reynolds) to catch a promising criminal (Gal Gadot). The film marks the third collaboration between Thurber and Johnson after Central Intelligence (2016) and Skyscraper (2018).

Originally planned for release by Universal Pictures, Netflix acquired the distribution rights on July 8, 2019. It had a digital premiere on the platform on November 12, 2021.

The history

«A red notification issued by Interpoles a global alert to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen. “

The production

On February 8, 2018, it was announced that an action comedy by Dwayne Johnson and writer / director Rawson Marshall Thurber was developed as part of a bidding war consisting of large studios fighting for rights. Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures were considered. The film would be produced by Beau Flynn through his Flynn Picture Company, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions banner, along with Thurber’s Bad Version Inc. with Wendy Jacobson serving as executive producer. On February 9, 2018, it was announced that Universal and Legendary won the bidding war to obtain the rights.

It was confirmed that Johnson would receive at least $ 20 million for the first time for this film. It was later revealed that Gal Gadot also earned $ 20 million for her role in the film, making her the third highest paid actress in the world in 2020.

Gadot was confirmed to join Johnson on June 11, 2018. Ryan Reynolds was added on July 8, 2019. Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos were added on February 10, 2020.

The filming

Principal photography began on January 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Production on the film was previously expected to begin in April 2019 after Johnson ended production on Jumanji: The Next Level. On July 8, 2019, filming was delayed to begin in early 2020. A planned shoot in Italy was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. On March 14, it was announced that production was stopped indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Filming resumed on September 14, 2020. Gadot and Reynolds finished filming their roles at the end of October. Production in Atlanta was completed on November 14, before moving to Rome and Sardinia, Italy, for a week of filming. Filming in Italy was completed on November 18. The movie was given the green light with an estimated production budget of $ 160 million, and by the time it was released, the reported cost had reached $ 200 million, making it the most expensive in Netflix history.

Visual effects artist Richard R. Hoover served as general visual effects supervisor for the film.