“Coaching” practices threaten the health of people from Cancun

The use or assistance to personal improvement or coaching programs can cause the mental health of vulnerable people to become more serious, because they do not have the adequate professional preparation to help.

Alfredo Hatchewt Anaya, specialist in Youth Integration Center (CIJ) in Cancun, he pointed out that because they are practices that are in fashion, there is less stigma in resorting to these coaches than to a psychologist or psychiatrist.

Lack of professionalism in “coaching”

“To give therapy, a person must have studied at least eight years, to provide medical care, 14 years, but to be a coach you need three books and a weekend course”, explained.

It warns that when a person is in anxiety or depression and their own system prevents them from relaxing, planning or reaching a state of well-being, that is when they may be in greater danger.

“The only thing they achieve is that the disorder increases, they end up with a feeling of enormous emptiness, where they feel incapable of living “He said, and recommended going to a doctor or trained therapist to give emotional or medical therapy, as the case may be, and thus avoid situations that could put the integrity of the patient at risk.

Mental health problems are on the rise

Harchewt Anaya indicated that currently the number of people whose mental health was affected due to these types of programs is around one or three a month; however, it is expected to become a public health problem.

