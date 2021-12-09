Chucky Lozano suffers another dramatic injury

ANDThe Mexican attacker Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano I left the party of Napoli vs Leicester City, valid for the last day of the Europa League group stage, in the so-called ‘trolley of misfortunes’ after accidentally getting a strong blow to the face.

In his attempt to contest the ball, Chucky Lozano brakes in front of the defender. However, the pitch, wet from the constant rain that is falling on the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, played a trick on him because his foot got stuck in the field generating that cayera directly on the leg / knee of the Leicester City player.

Immediately, Chucky was helped by medical services of the Napoli that they immobilized his neck with a collar and took him off the pitch in the ‘cart of misfortunes’. So far, Napoli He has not commented on the state of health of Hirving Lozano, but it is presumed that he was taken to a nearby stadium hospital.

After this move, inevitably came to mind the injury that Lozano suffered in the Gold Cup, since the crash was a bit similar.

The match between Napoli and Leicester City went to halftime tied at two goals, a result that left out of the Europa League to the Mexican box.

Photos: Reuters

