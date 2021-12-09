Chris Hemsworth is ready for danger in Extraction 2’s first official image

Recently the director Sam hargrave and actor Chris Hemsworth took advantage of their social networks to make announcements that Extraction 2, the sequel to the hit Netflix action movie, began filming.

The first film was released in full pandemic and with his action-packed story, he managed to make the public forget for a moment the situation of the COVID-19 and enjoy the film from beginning to end. The public was fascinated by Extraction and this was demonstrated when Netflix released the data of the film to a 28 days after its premiere, in that period of time exceeded the 90 million households reached.

