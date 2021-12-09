Chris Hemsworth is ready for danger in Extraction 2’s first official image

Recently the director Sam hargrave and actor Chris Hemsworth took advantage of their social networks to make announcements that Extraction 2, the sequel to the hit Netflix action movie, began filming.

The first film was released in full pandemic and with his action-packed story, he managed to make the public forget for a moment the situation of the COVID-19 and enjoy the film from beginning to end. The public was fascinated by Extraction and this was demonstrated when Netflix released the data of the film to a 28 days after its premiere, in that period of time exceeded the 90 million households reached.

The plot tells us how the former special forces military Tyler rake (Hemsworth) is hired to rescue Ovi (Rudhraksh jaiswal), the son of an Indian drug lord. The gangs against this man want to send a message with the death of the young man, but Tyler prevents it. At the end of the story, the former military man achieves his mission and saves Ovi, but almost losing my life, since when the hero was thought to have died, the final seconds before the credits proved otherwise.

Now, the account of Netflix Geeked shared the triumphant return of Tyler Rake. The image comes from Prague, a venue that Hargrave and Hemsworth had previously featured. Looking at the details, we can see that Tyler is on the outskirts of a machine train and it looks visibly injuredApparently he has already had a previous fight.

Tyler is alive and ready to keep fighting.

At the moment no more details of the film have been released, it is known that the action will have as first location the icy and imposing landscape of Prague, which completely changes the overwhelming Bangladeshi heat of the first film.

Extraction 2 It has not yet defined a release date, but it is known that it will reach Netflix for mid 2022.