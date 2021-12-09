Chile vs. Mexico live online via Chilevisión and TNT Sports at what time they play and transmission channels to watch the friendly at Q2 Stadium | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL
The Chilean team and mexican They will meet this Wednesday, December 8 at the Q2 Stadium for a FIFA friendly. The ‘Red’ seeks not to lose the rhythm of competition and find new players to add to the squad that is contesting the Qualifying Qatar 2022. Find out here how and where to watch the game, schedules, possible formations and more.
Friendly preview
Those led by Martín Lasarte come at a difficult time, after losing 2-0 to Ecuador in the last double round of the Qualifiers, a result that took him out of the World Cup qualification zone and the playoffs.
On the other hand, the Mexican team also comes at a difficult time, perhaps the most complicated since ‘Tata’ Martino took over as technical director.
The ‘Aztecas’ fell to Canada 2-1 on the last date of the Concacaf Qualifiers and ended Day 8 in the playoff zone.
Chile vs Mexico: schedules
- Mexico – 9:05 p.m.
- Peru – 10:05 p.m.
- Colombia – 22:05 hours
- Chile – 00:05 hours
- Argentina – 00:05 hours
- Brazil – 00:05 hours
Chile vs Mexico: TV channels
The match between Chile vs Mexico For the friendly FIFA it will be broadcast by the Chilevisión and TNT Sports signal, also, you can follow the minute by minute in El Comercio.
Latest results from Chile
- 07/10 | Peru 2-0 Chile | Playoffs
- 10/10 | Chile 2-0 Paraguay | Playoffs
- 10/14 | Chile 3-0 Venezuela | Playoffs
- 11/11 | Paraguay 0-1 Chile | Playoffs
- 11/16 | Chile 0-2 Ecuador | Playoffs
Latest results from Mexico
- 10/10 | Mexico 3-0 Honduras | Playoffs
- 10/13 | El Salvador 0-2 Mexico | Playoffs
- 10/27 | Mexico 2-3 Ecuador | Friendly
- 11/12 | United States 2-0 Mexico | Playoffs
- 11/16 | Canada 2-1 Mexico | Playoffs
Possible Mexico lineup
Alfredo Talavera; Érik Aguirre, Jordan Silva, Luis Olivas, Salvador Reyes; Mauro Lainez, Efraín Álvarez, Sebastián Córdova; Marcelo Flores, Santiago Giménez and Eduardo Aguirre.
Possible alignment of Chile
Pérez; Gutiérrez, Nico Díaz, Kuscevic, Vegas; Marcelino, Baeza, Méndez; Montecinos, Valencia and Yáñez.
