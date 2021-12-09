Chile vs. Mexico live online via Chilevisión and TNT Sports at what time they play and transmission channels to watch the friendly at Q2 Stadium | VIDEO | SPORT-TOTAL

The Chilean team and mexican They will meet this Wednesday, December 8 at the Q2 Stadium for a FIFA friendly. The ‘Red’ seeks not to lose the rhythm of competition and find new players to add to the squad that is contesting the Qualifying Qatar 2022 . Find out here how and where to watch the game, schedules, possible formations and more.

Friendly preview

Those led by Martín Lasarte come at a difficult time, after losing 2-0 to Ecuador in the last double round of the Qualifiers, a result that took him out of the World Cup qualification zone and the playoffs.

On the other hand, the Mexican team also comes at a difficult time, perhaps the most complicated since ‘Tata’ Martino took over as technical director.

The ‘Aztecas’ fell to Canada 2-1 on the last date of the Concacaf Qualifiers and ended Day 8 in the playoff zone.

Chile vs Mexico: schedules

Mexico – 9:05 p.m.

Peru – 10:05 p.m.

Colombia – 22:05 hours

Chile – 00:05 hours

Argentina – 00:05 hours

Brazil – 00:05 hours

Chile vs Mexico: TV channels

The match between Chile vs Mexico For the friendly FIFA it will be broadcast by the Chilevisión and TNT Sports signal, also, you can follow the minute by minute in El Comercio.

Latest results from Chile

07/10 | Peru 2-0 Chile | Playoffs

10/10 | Chile 2-0 Paraguay | Playoffs

10/14 | Chile 3-0 Venezuela | Playoffs

11/11 | Paraguay 0-1 Chile | Playoffs

11/16 | Chile 0-2 Ecuador | Playoffs

Latest results from Mexico

10/10 | Mexico 3-0 Honduras | Playoffs

10/13 | El Salvador 0-2 Mexico | Playoffs

10/27 | Mexico 2-3 Ecuador | Friendly

11/12 | United States 2-0 Mexico | Playoffs

11/16 | Canada 2-1 Mexico | Playoffs

Possible Mexico lineup

Alfredo Talavera; Érik Aguirre, Jordan Silva, Luis Olivas, Salvador Reyes; Mauro Lainez, Efraín Álvarez, Sebastián Córdova; Marcelo Flores, Santiago Giménez and Eduardo Aguirre.

Possible alignment of Chile

Pérez; Gutiérrez, Nico Díaz, Kuscevic, Vegas; Marcelino, Baeza, Méndez; Montecinos, Valencia and Yáñez.