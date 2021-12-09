Champions League: Qualification Champions League 2021-2022: Which teams advance to the round of 16 and which are eliminated?

Lto 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage is about to come to an end. Except what happens in the postponed match between Atalanta and Villarreal, 15 of the 16 teams have been defined what will the round of 16 of the most important tournament at club level.

Three teams finished perfectly: Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Ajax of the Mexican, Edson Álvarez, who registered six wins in the same number of games. The German painting also had the best offense with 22 goals in favor and shared the best defense with Real Madrid and Lille, by receiving only 3 annotations.

The last date confirmed the elimination of Barcelona, that he will have to settle for looking for the title in the Europa League.

These are the teams that qualify for the 2021 Champions League round of 16

The eight teams that qualify as group leaders are: Manchester City (England), Liverpool (England), Ajax (Holland), Real Madrid (Spain), Bayern Munich (Germany), Manchester United (England), Lille (France) and Juventus (Italy).

Also as seconds of sector advance: PSG (France), Atltico de Madrid (Spain), Sporting Lisboa (Portugal), Inter (Italy), Benfica (Portugal), Villarreal / Atalanta (to be defined), RB Salzburg (Austria) and Chelsea (England).

Which teams go to the 2021 Europa League?

The clubs that advance to the Europa League by finishing third are: RB Leipzig (Germany), Porto (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Sheriff (Moldova), Barcelona (Spain), Villarreal / Atalanta (to be defined), Seville (Spain) and Zenit (Russia).

When, where and at what time is the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League?

The draw to define the Champions League round of 16 matches will be this Monday, December 13 at 5 a.m. (Central Mexico time) in Nyon, Switzerland. It can be followed through the UEFA website.

This is how the 2021-22 Champions League group standings were

Date and time of the knockout stages of the Champions League

The first leg matches of the Champions League round of 16 will be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, 2022, all at 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The turns will be the March 9, 10, 15 and 16 2022 at the same time.

