Cervecería del Barrio assures that it will pay investors – El Financiero

Directors of Cervecería del Barrio met with investors and the fintech Play Business, the conversations assure that it will be so that in a couple of weeks they can reach the signing of a agreement to initiate payment of debts.

“There is no intention to breach, I understand the position of PlayBusiness that has the pressure of investors, that in fact we do not have contact with them, “said Gustavo Romero, general director of La Cervecería de Barrio.

“Right now we already had the first approach and in the next few weeks we will have something more concrete, but we have from both parties,” added Román Guzmán, brand director of La Cervecería de Barrio.

The meeting was attended by directors and lawyers from the restaurant company and the fintech, as well as two invited investors, who were made to sign a confidentiality agreement so as not to transmit details of the conversation.

“I will fully comply with the confidentiality agreement that I signed in my own interest to know the details, but I would like to publicly express the existence of this type of Agreements that require investors to sign, which only obscure and make everything less transparent. ”, He declared to The financial, Daniel Sánchez, affected investor.

In 2019 Cervecería de Barrio raised 40 million pesos of financing among one thousand 404 investors Through the Play Business platform, with this they opened three restaurants, the return for investors would be up to 25 percent per year of what those branches were able to sell.

At the arrival of the pandemic, the restaurant had 37 branches, currently only 20 units are operating.

“There are branches that worked and recovered, there are branches that did not, because they are in the context of a shopping center, that depended on offices and with the home office they no longer have the same returns as those that are at street level with terraces, and that at the mixing level is what makes us as a group have a different level of circumstance, “said Romero.