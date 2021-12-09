Celebrities who wore their outfit on a red carpet to send a message | Famous
The theme of the MET Gala 2019 was ‘Camp’, a trend of fashion that appeals to the extravagant, exaggerated and ironic aesthetic.
The actress and screenwriter used a jacket with the text “African-American drag queens invented camp”, referring to the invisibility of minorities in North American cultural themes.
The models attended the 2015 VMAs in one-piece suits that had insults painted all over their bodies; they alluded to derogatory adjectives that women receive for their decisions.
In an interview with Kelly osborne, Blac chyna He stated that they were “making a painting with what everyone says about them.”
Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne
At the 2017 SAG Awards, Simon Helberg, who played Howard in ‘The Big Bang Theory’, and his wife, Jocelyn Towne, They sent a message of protest against the immigration policies of the then president of the United States, Donald Trump.
Helberg carried a sign that said “Refugees Welcome”, while Towne wrote “Let them in” on his chest.
At the MET Gala 2021, the congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney she wore a dress with straps that read “Equal rights for women.” Malony also referenced the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), an update to the constitution that punishes discrimination on the basis of sex in the United States.
After showing the outfit, the congresswoman wrote on Twitter that “she has always used fashion with a factor of change.”
At the same MET Gala, the actress Cara delevingne he wore a controversial vest with the inscription “Peg The Patriarchy,” which translates to “Nailing the Patriarchy.” The word ‘Peg’ comes from ‘Pegging’, a sexual practice in which the woman penetrates the man with a sex toy.
Luna Matatas is the creator of the phrase in Delevingne’s ensemble and explained on Instagram that the statement is not about a sexual reference, but “is a metaphor for the subversion of the system that demands submission within gender binarism.”
Natalie Portman She attended the 2020 Oscars in a cape embroidered with the names of female filmmakers who were acclaimed that year but did not garner an award nomination.
The Dior garment included the surnames Scafaria, Gerwig, Wang, Amiel, Diop, Heller, Har’el, Matsoukas and Sciamma. At the 2018 Golden Globes, the actress also made reference to the absence of nominated women in the directing category when presenting the award saying: “here are all the nominated men.”
Lady Gaga used an iconic dress made of meat during the 2010 VMAs to protest against the US military policy ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’, which prevents members of the LGBT + community from expressing themselves freely if they belong to the Armed Forces.
“Equality is the main rib of what we stand for as a nation. And I can’t enjoy the best cut of meat my country has to offer. Are you listening?” Lady Gaga expressed in her speech at the awards.
In 2019, Billy porter He was the first man to wear a dress on a red carpet during the Oscars. Since then, the actor has used public events as a platform for political demonstration to eliminate gender dress codes.