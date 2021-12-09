Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast has revealed on his Twitter account that the host that WWE will have for WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be Cardi B. Now it will be necessary for this to be confirmed by the company itself.

Cardi B would be the host of WWE SummerSlam 2021

Mat Men Podcast’s Andrew Zarian Reports Cardi B Will Be WWE SummerSlam host.

Cardi B has talked about being a WWE fan during the days when names like Eddie Guerrero and Booker T wrestled.

Cardi also had a Twitter exchange with Lacey Evans earlier this year and also expressed interest in doing something with WWE in the future. That led to speculation that he could appear at WrestleMania, which ended up not happening.

WWE announced today that SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21 and the location will be announced in a few days. There has been a lot of rumor about the possibility of doing it at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but that has not been confirmed by WWE at the moment.

I can confirm that I was told cardi b is the host for SummerSlam this year. pic.twitter.com/jNQmEMSbjJ – Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) May 29, 2021

