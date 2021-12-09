Cardi B plans to ‘get away from it all’ to finish her album

The rapper spoke about her concerns about the advancement on her new album. | EFE

During a recent interview, Cardi B has expressed her wishes to finish her highly anticipated second studio album, assuring that she currently plans to “retire for a long time” in order to finally be able to wrap up her new record material.

The interpreter of “WAP” and “Bodak Yellow” has worked for a long time on the long-awaited continuation of “Invasion of Privacy”, an LP with which she debuted on the Hip Hop scene in 2018, material with which she also acquired great international popularity.

You might also be interested in: Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien surprises with Paul McCartney song remix

During a chat with XXL, Cardi pointed out that her plans contemplated that she would have already released the album to the public, but that these have constantly changed being affected by the pandemic. “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I’ve created. Because last year I thought ‘I’m going to release my album this year’. But then I stopped working on the out of nowhere because I feel like the COVID discouraged me. ”

Cardi points out that part of the discouragement comes from her wanting to promote this new material in a normal way and not just through Zoom: “I don’t feel like I like it for promoting an album and everything, like, there are no feelings in it, me doing interviews with people through a computer. I want to meet people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better environment, ”he says.

You might also be interested in: Twenty One Pilots Announce Their Long-awaited New Album “Scaled And Icy”

Cardi B says she loves launch parties, and that she would like to have one in New York, Atlanta or even in her own home, surrounded by her friends, but that she would not risk taking people traveling with the risk of contracting Covid. The current situation has made him think that there is no other option but to release his album this year under these conditions.

During the time of the interview, Cardi B assured that she had a week to make sure that everything is in order, attend a few meetings and then retire for a long time so she can finish her album.