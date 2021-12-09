Cardi B Becomes First Female Rapper To Land A Diamond Certified Single | Music

Cardi B makes history again by becoming the first female rapper to get a certified diamond single. Has done it with Bodak Yellow, one of the songs from his debut album Invasion of privacy of 2018 that was a success. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has confirmed the number of sales of the single, the figure being more than 10 million units in United States. It was specifically on Monday the 8th when he acquired this ‘diamond’ label.

The rapper took advantage of a video on Twitter to thank her fans for these exorbitant numbers: “I’ve been rehearsing all day, I’ve been very stressed, my body hurts, blah blah blah, they tell me I have a meeting, and I don’t even want to talk Grammy’s or album, I’m very tired. And then, still, they take me to a restaurant, and on the way back I find this crazy surprise, which you are going to discover tomorrow ”.

“I wanted to thank you, because this would not have happened without you, It has brightened my day and lifted my spirits for this crazy woman performance. I know you are going to be very happy, “she said with a smile on her face.

He also celebrated the event on Instagram with a very homemade video of when they began to shape the theme and following the surprise he was talking about earlier. With a speech from his dearest people with whom we can see that Cardi tears up.

RIAA already certified WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion as rap song by fastest female artist to go five times platinum. The American knows that women are good allies so in recent weeks she has flirted with some collaborations such as Lizzo, Mariah Carey and Saweetie.

Reviews received

Haters gonna hate. Users on Twitter, upon learning that Cardi B had achieved this recognition, accused the artist of not giving enough credit to Kodak Black, his partner and collaborator on this diamond theme.

Of course, and as the rapper is accustomed to us, she responded with the same character: “He did receive credit with the song., We are both getting rich with the song and we will do it until we die. The name of the song Bodak Yellow for something. You say the stupidest things in this app ”. What’s more, the artist too celebrated in this social network the certificate.