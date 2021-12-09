Camilo Vargas recalls that the drought broke in Colombia and wants to do the same in Mexico

Camilo Vargas was part of the Independiente de Santa Fe team that achieved a title after 36 years

In 2012, Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas ended an untitled 36-year drought with Independiente de Santa Fe and recognized a similarity in his time at Atlas, so he hopes to end the ‘curse’ of 70 years without a title in the rojinegro team.

“Without a doubt, not only when reaching the final but also in the day-to-day running of the tournament, I felt a similarity to what I experienced in 2012; God wants and through him it can be finished in the same way ”, he acknowledged.

Atlas, the team with the least thrashed in the Apertura 2021 with a great Camilo Vargas in goal. Getty Images

In the same way, he established that he lives with great faith to play a final with Atlas, because it maintains the illusion of repeating in Mexico the feat carried out in Colombia.

“With great enthusiasm and great faith because at that time what I was able to achieve was one of the motivations we had to be able to do it, and well today we are faced with this new challenge and this new path where we have the option of fighting for the title” added.

In the end, he emphasized the importance of being in the golden pages of the red-black institution in his career, in case next Sunday they get the second league title in the history of the Atlas.

“First, with too much gratitude, the affection that the faithful and the people and the Rojinegro world show me is immense and valued, personally I value it very much, so being on the golden pages of the institution is a source of pride for me and my career ”, he concluded.