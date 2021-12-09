Camila Cabello surprises with an elegant polka dot dress

Camila Cabello, one of the most admired Latin artists today, last night shared with her 52 million followers some photos where she saw a look impressive, in a very sensual pose holding a silver sphere from the tree of Christmas, which confirms that your outfit can inspire us when choosing our outfits for the next celebrations.

The interpreter of “Havana” is very active in her social networks and usually shows fragments of her life with her admirers. Of course, we pay a lot of attention to the clothes, the hairstyle and the makeup that she wears, and something we love is that many times she lets herself be seen naturally and gives us ideas to dress beautifully on a day-to-day basis for a walk. and even to go to the gym. Other times she dazzles us in glamorous outfits like she did this time.



The post was an invitation to join the NBC network and the Christmas event where he participated, “Christmas in the city”(Christmas in the city), by the singer Michael Bublé, who celebrates the tenth anniversary of his album“ Christmas ”.

Camila Cabello’s dress revives our love for polka dots

The singer Cuban is seen in a dress White of black polka dots in large size (or the famous polka dots), on a delicate pleated texture that provides fluidity to the piece. The strapless neckline She is very sensual and feminine, and in the second image she posts she allows us to admire how this model gives her shoulders prominence. Another precious detail at the top is the wide, flowing sleeves.



It’s a dress by H&M, ideal for formal celebrations, with a wide and asymmetrical skirt, which has a longer back and that provides the classic elegance of the long dresses. And another trend that incorporates the suit Camila Cabello it is a delicate corset that frames her waist.

To complete your lookShe wrapped her hands in long gloves, in black and with a transparent texture, and used mesh stockings with white platforms that you will most likely want to have in your closet.



The ponytail is the perfect hairstyle

The person in charge of the hair of Camila Cabello, Sarah Potempa, wrote on her Instagram account that she made a chic and glamorous horse tail or the popular ponytail, to highlight the precious dress he wore. Also, its delicate baby hairs They did not go unnoticed.

Wearing your hair up is a wonderful bet to show off the necklines of this type, as well as a ponytail always brings freshness and joviality to the image, while remaining elegant.



The makeup focused on highlighting the singer’s eyes with silver shadows and shimmer, liner and defined brows. The rest looked very natural, with a nude tone on the lips and a bit of blush on the cheeks.

For the exuberance of the dress and the polka dots, it was best to wear a few accessories, with a few small circular earrings it was enough to highlight her face.

