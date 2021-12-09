Buying a house in Miami? This is the fifth most expensive neighborhood in America

Buying a house in Miami is one of the main aspirations for many. But you must bear in mind that the prices can be truly prohibitive. Here is the fifth most expensive neighborhood in the entire United States.

Fisher Island has long been one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in South Florida, and it also ranks among the most expensive neighborhoods in the country. Those looking to buy a house in Miami, perhaps they should not take it into account.

Its residents are, since 2015, the ones with the highest per capita income declared to the IRS in the country, according to the indicators shared by Bloomberg: no less than $ 2.5 million.

The houses-apartments of Fisher Island, in Miami Beach, have seen their year-on-year price increase by more than 66%, positioning themselves on the list of the highest-paying zip codes in the United States.

While it ranked 23rd in 2020, it has taken an impressive leap, and is now the fifth most expensive in the US.

House prices

Today buying a house in Fisher Island costs about US $ 4,476,000.00, according to the relationship presented by PropertyShark, a platform that studies trends in the real estate business. In 2020 the properties had an average price of US $ 2.7 million.

However, we are talking about a standard price, however, that figure can be multiplied several times in some more luxurious offers. Last month, a 2,000-square-foot condo at Palazzo Del Mare sold for $ 14 million.

Although fewer celebrities live there than in the so-called Billionaire Bunker (Indian Creek) where personalities such as Ivanka Trump or the Spaniard Julio Iglesias have their mansions, at the time Julia Roberts or Oprah Winfrei owned properties there. However, it is commented on hidden investments of not a few celebrities.

America’s Most Expensive Neighborhoods

Breaking any forecast, New York City doesn’t even rank in the top 20 most expensive cities in America. The largest number of select neighborhoods is in the state of California, where 6 of the top 10 are found. Buying houses there is a real challenge for any pocket.

These are the 4 most expensive neighborhoods in the United States:

Atherton, in nearby Silicon Valley, California where properties sell for $ 7,475,000.00 on average Back Bay, in Boston, where buying an apartment can cost approximately US $ 5.5 million Sagaponack, in New York, with prices around US $ 5 million for those looking to buy a house. Ross, in Marin County, ranks fourth. There, buying a house costs approximately US $ 4.583 million.