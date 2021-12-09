Britney Spears can now sign documents and control her financial assets

After more than a decade being the slave of a legal guardianship at the hands of her father who controlled all aspects of her person and assets, valued at more than 60 million dollars; Britney Spears has kicked off a new life in which she can finally enjoy that long-awaited freedom.





Martí Abad

“I am grateful every day for being able to have my car keys, being independent, having a credit card, seeing cash for the first time and being able to buy candles,” said the singer after hearing the decision of Judge Brenda Penny , responsible for his case, that has changed his life forever.

With just turned 40, Britney Spears begins a new life free from the control of others and with multiple plans ahead. Among other things, she has been engaged to her partner for more than five years, actor Sam Asghari, with whom she also has plans to increase the family; and he already plans to record music again, which he promised he would never do again while under his father’s control. Life smiles at her, and since the judge proclaimed her freedom, the singer has not stopped thanking and sharing her progress through her social networks. The last one, being able to sign documents.





For the first time in almost 14 years, Britney Spears has been able to sign a document on her own, finally being free to sign contracts and make decisions regarding her estate. A newly obtained power, after the decision of Judge Penny last Wednesday, as reported Variety.

Britney met Sam in 2016, and he has become her biggest supporter. instagram / britneyspears

Mathew Rosengart, the artist’s lawyer and the main person responsible for the successful progress of the case, was the one who went to court in Los Angeles on behalf of his client, and assured the media that this victory, although minimal for many, represents a whole world for the singer: “Now she has the power to do whatever she wants as an independent woman, not controlled by a guardianship.”

A nightmare of more than a decade



As many testimonies have confirmed over the years, the singer’s life under the tutelage was not easy at all. Since he started out as a child star, until his success and subsequent fall into hell in 2007, when his tutelage began, his life has been a nightmare.

Britney spent more than a decade working herself to death under her father’s demands. GTRES

This has been analyzed and reflected by different documentary films that try to investigate why and how the whole situation was forged. Among them, the documentaries of The New York Times, Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears, which revealed all the details of how the star has been treated and how he has lived under the careful control of his father during all these years, with revelations to say the least chilling.

Friends and workers who claimed that the artist’s father isolated her socially, threatened her with not being able to see her children, made her work too hard until exhaustion, recorded her private conversations, put cameras in her room and did not allow her to do anything to herself, even controlling her sexual life forcing her, as the singer herself confessed in court, to put on an intrauterine device against her will to avoid getting pregnant.

Britney Spears was only 16 when she achieved world fame. © KORPA

Now, with her father out of her guardianship control and engaged to Sam Asghari, the singer faces a new life, free from her father’s shackles. The next hearing will take place on January 19, as Jamie Spears appears to be having some difficulty filing legal documents with the court and closing the case.

