Britney Spears and Prince William dating? This we know

Britney Spears and Prince William would have had a long-distance relationship.-Photo from the internet

As hard as it is to believe, it is very likely that Britney Spears, pop princess”, has had a long-distance relationship with Prince William, second in line to ascend to the UK throne. Recall that the current Duke of Cambridge he is married to Kate Middleton and they have three children. Here we tell you everything we know about the supposed romance between Britney and William.

Britney Spears was Prince William’s girlfriend?

In the Royal Expert’s New Book Christopher Andersen titled “Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan,” has revealed that the heir to the throne had a temporary relationship and via the internet with Britney Spears.

The author specified that the relationship between the royal and the interpreter of “Baby Oops I Did It Again” was never seriously formalized because all they did was send each other romantic messages in the mail and a few phone calls, however, for reasons that are still unknown They were never able to make an appointment in person.

Some time ago Britney remembered meeting Prince William. The singer assured that she was in contact with him throughout 2002 and described their connection as a “friendship” that was “exaggerated”. Spears said they exchanged messages for a while and that they were supposed to meet but it never happened.

Secret Romances of Prince William

The author commented in an interview for the magazine “US Weekly” others secret loves of prince william, all before reaching the altar with Kate middleton.

Christopher Andersen added that The Duke of Cambridge had a fleeting affair with model Lauren Bush, who is also sWorker of the former President of the United States, George W. Bush. He indicated that, as with Britney, they exchanged emails and some phone calls but it is not known if they were found or if everything stayed there.

It was also revealed that when he had 14 years Prince William was a huge fan and I was in love with the model Cindy Crawford, so her mother Princess Diana organized a meet her.

