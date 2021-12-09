Brad Pitt on why dating is so hard for him

The legal battle they wage Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in the courts for the legal custody of her minor children, Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15; and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, continue to emanate rivers of ink. A fierce confrontation that, collaterally, is also affecting a more personal and intimate plane of the actor, who after two years since his divorce with the actress would already be open to falling in love again. Situation that, unfortunately, would not be happening due to a reason. And it is that according to exclusively told the media ‘US Weekly’ a source close to it, the tremendous attention that his figure awakens prevents him from rebuilding his love life. This is how he explained it:

“Brad would love to be able to date again. He wants to find that special person with whom to maintain a long-term relationship, the problem is that he hates the process of how he cannot even go out for a friendly coffee without being talked about ”.

That is, it seems that the first stadium that every couple lives in which they go out for a walk, have dinner and go into the city together is impossible for the Oscar winner. Something that, on the other hand, and given the interest that her figure arouses, does not surprise us at all.

Brad Pitt, at the last Oscars awards gala, in Los Angeles. PoolGetty Images

What is Pitt focused on now?

Thus, given these cumbersome circumstances for the actor, according to his source, he would be focusing entirely “In his family, the philanthropic projects he carries out and his work”. Which would be, today, his main priorities. Meanwhile, from time to time, a rumor arises that Pitt could be falling in love with someone again, the last time it happened in 2019, when he was related to Alia Shawkat, something that did not reach any port.

However, the one who seems to dare to come out and be seen during the mediatic legal custody process is Jolie, who has recently made headlines due to an inexplicable relationship she has with the singer of The Weeknd, a duo so surprising as enigmatic about which it still seems that much remains to be learned.

