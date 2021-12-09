Bitcoin: what factors influence the price of cryptocurrencies

Those who are in the world of cryptocurrencies they will be familiar with the cheerfully confident expression of “the number goes up.” Use of the phrase in the digital asset environment dates back about four years, according to David Gerard, author and journalist.

Although the term was already circulating elsewhere before the creation of the bitcoin in 2009, not to mention the most recent boom, points to a fundamental issue at the heart of a over $ 2 trillion industry: what, and who, influences the value of cryptocurrencies?

If you ask the most staunch believers why the bitcoin It traded at $ 68,000 at the beginning of November, compared to less than $ 30,000 at the beginning of the year, the answer may be that it is because the market understands its true value.

Certainly the financial institutions have strived to appear friendlier to cryptocurrencies in the last year. Payment companies like Mastercard and Visa are among those who have made experiments with digital currencies.

In the political arena, advocates of the cryptocurrency praised the decision of the authoritarian president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to convert the bitcoin on legal tender in September. For his part, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, announced this month that he wanted his first payment to be in bitcoin.

But critics say this doesn’t necessarily translate into a healthy industry. “The bitcoin markets are heavily manipulatedGerard says. scam is who can get out when the bubble collapses. There are many reasons to be suspicious. “

There are many mechanisms that skeptics point to to allege the market manipulation. Take the case of “Whales“, that they usually own more than 5% of a given currency. They have the ability to dictate market price usually, retaining its reserves, keeping them out of circulation and driving up the price. OR, if they want to increase their reserves, they can sell enough first to drive the price down.

Connections Bitcoin other cryptocurrencies They have also raised concerns about their price. A 2019 paper suggested a link between the price of bitcoin and stablecoin tether, who has had to come to terms with the New York attorney general and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) of USA, on the reserves that support its supposedly stable value.

“Overall, our results support the view that price manipulation can have substantial distorting effects on cryptocurrencies“wrote professors John Griffin of the University of Texas at Austin and Amin Shams of Ohio State University. Tether argues that the document had “flaws”; the company, which claims to have $ 72 billion in coins in circulation, has not yet provided details on the short-term dollar debt that backs half that amount.

Now there is a universe of other digital currencies beyond bitcoin. Many will be familiar with the dogecoin, which started as a joke before the support of the head of Tesla, Elon musk, its price will skyrocket. Nowadays, it is considered too popular by some, which has led to conceptual derivations such as the baby doge and the floki inuThey try to capitalize on your success.

The way you are altcoins -a broad term for all cryptocurrencies that are not bitcoins– rise and fall in value can be equally opaque, in a space full of schemes of ‘pump and dump‘ [hacer subir el precio de la cripto y despus vender cuando otros tratan de aprovechar el momento] like the coin squid (Squid). This coin, named after the successful series of Netflix but not related to it, he saw its price rise on speculation, as the media coverage attracted overconfident bettors. In the end, developers made $ 3.6 million, from people who thought they were riding the next big wave.

The cryptocurrencies Looking for a dose of Fomo (fear of missing something) can turn to celebrities to endorse their products. Personalities like the actor Matt Damon, the american football player Tom brady or the reality star, Kim kardashian, have appeared in advertisements for promote cryptocurrencies or related companies.

Ben McKenzie, better known as Ryan Atwood on the teen television drama The OC and James Gordon on Gotham, is highly critical of this practice. “I have no problem with famous people getting involved in the products,” he says. But he adds: “There is a huge difference between the Audible agreements [audiolibros], or any other project that celebrities can sell, and the effective sale of [un] financial instrument or a bet, and a bet where you have no idea what the risks are. “

For many investors, the possibility that “the number goes up” is enough to entice them to put money in cryptocurrencies. But, as McKenzie puts it, the concern lies in the sector opacity. This, coupled with an incessant boasting about the transformative quality of the cryptocurrencies, helps explain the price increase. But it offers little security to buyers, let alone the regulators and the governments who are still trying to understand the future of digital money.