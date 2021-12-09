Bitcoin could hit $ 100,000 and gold $ 2,000 in 2022 thanks to ‘deflationary forces’

Bitcoin (BTC) at $ 100,000 and gold at $ 2,000 could be a possibility in 2022 as global markets face “deflationary forces”says Bloomberg Intelligence.

In a Tweet On December 9, Mick McGlone, a senior commodities strategist at Bloomberg’s research arm, predicted that the next year would be good for both gold and BTC.

“Positive Ramifications” for Bitcoin Thanks to Deflation

As inflation hits the headlines around the world this month, Bitcoin has faced criticism for its supposed role as a hedge thanks to its 39% drop from all-time highs.

As Cointelegraph reported, The latest data from the US consumer price index (CPI) is due on Friday, and analysts assume inflation will have sharpened 6.7% year-on-year.

Next year could be very different, McGlone argues, as inflationary pressures give way to falling commodity and equity prices.

“Bitcoin at $ 100,000, Oil at $ 50, Gold at $ 2,000?” tweeted.

“Peak commodities and declining long Treasury yields point to risks of reviving deflationary forces in 2022, with positive ramifications for Bitcoin and gold.”

Comparative table of macroactives. Source: Mike McGlone / Twitter

A previous post He noted that crude oil prices are now roughly equivalent to where they were just before the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

Schiff Forecasts Inflation “Will Turn Medieval”

McGlone is well known for his bullish views on Bitcoin. Gold, much maligned this year thanks to its comparatively flat performance against Bitcoin, may also benefit from macroeconomic headwinds.

The debate between Bitcoin and gold continues to rage, with advocates trading tines, as neither side sees the types of gains they assumed would characterize the fourth quarter.

Regarding inflation, however, there was consensus.

“How long before investors realize that even if the Federal Reserve goes ahead with its anti-inflation plan to write QE and raise interest rates slightly in 2022, it will be too late to derail this monster? inflationary? “ Gold Defender Peter Schiff I ask this week.

“If Powell doesn’t go medieval, inflation will!”

US inflation chart Source: Tradingeconomics.com

