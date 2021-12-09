Billie Eilish says goodbye to her blonde hair

This 2021 has been the year of the great change of Billie Eilish. In March, the 19-year-old singer left her followers speechless with a new platinum blonde hair that ended her characteristic fluorescent green hair. A striking transformation that was actually motivated by a sad reason that he confessed months later.

Initially, the ‘Bad guy’ interpreter explained to Ellen DeGeneres that she had decided to dye her after seeing a montage of hers of a fan in which she had blonde hair. “I thought, ‘Ah! It’s crazy! I want it! So I thought of it as a dream. I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through a lot. I thought I would burn it if I tried, but I did! ”She said excitedly.





However, the reality was very different. As she herself revealed to ‘Elle’ magazine, the main reason for changing her look was that she wanted to go unnoticed. “I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was obviously me. I wanted anonymity ”, he assured.

I couldn’t go anywhere with that hair because it was obviously me. I wanted anonymity “







Billie eilish





After several months with her platinum blonde hair and a ‘shaggy bob’ cut and bangs inspired by her mother, the artist has decided to say goodbye to the year with a new image. “Have you missed me?” He asked his millions of Instagram followers.





Billie has once again surprised her fans with a radical makeover. The young woman has returned to a dark tone, this time, a very flattering brown that highlights the green of her eyes. She has also cut her hair a few inches to launch a layered cut with the same carefree bangs that she has been wearing for months.





Eilish has been delighted with this new look. On his Instagram he has published up to three different images in which you can see his color and cut that his fans have applauded. “You look gorgeous”, “Oh my God”, or “You look great!”, Are some of the hundreds of comments that can be read in the publications.

Read also