Billie Eilish appears among the worst pronounced names of the year | Music

She is one of the most famous singers, but they don’t know her name

It is not a secret that Billie eilish She is one of the most followed artists in the world but despite the fact that we listen to her music all the time and see her everywhere, no one seems to know how to pronounce his name correctly.

Through The Guardian, the US Captioning Company published the list of the most mispronounced words of 2021 and the name of the singer of “Bad Guy” is among them.

This company is dedicated to subtitling in real time for television and that is why it obtained the list that is compiled for the sixth consecutive year, which is put together by Babbel, a platform for learning different languages ​​that is in Berlin and New York.

The singer is listed alongside words like “Dogecoin,” “Omicron,” “Glasgow,” “Dalgona,” “Yassify,” “Ethereum,” “Cheugy,” “Kelce,” and of course, “Billie Eilish.”

How do you pronounce the name of Billie Eilis?

The interpreter has appeared in many newscasts due to the premiere of her second album, “Happier Than Ever” and the music videos of: “Male Fantasy”, “Therefore I Am”, “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” and “NDA” , so his name is usually different means, although they have been pronounced wrong.

The pronunciation problem in the name “Billie Eilish” It comes properly in the surname, since many say it as it would be read in Spanish, but the correct way to say it is: “ay-lish”.