Bi Rain and Robert Downey Jr. surprised their fans with a selfie on their social networks on Instagram | Full House | Iron Man | Marvel | Asian culture

The icon of the Korean wave or hallyu, Bi rain, is internationally recognized for starring in the K-drama Full house and the American film Ninja Assassin. For its part, Robert Downey Jr. has been commissioned to play Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) for over 10 years. How are both actors and global stars related?

Rain and Robert Downey Jr.

On December 8, fans of Korean culture and the MCU were surprised by a photo that went viral on social media. The ‘King of K-pop’, Bi rain, shared a selfie with Robert Downey Jr. on his official Instagram account and his followers exploded with excitement. “Done,” wrote the actor along with a wine glass emoticon.

Bi Rain’s Instagram update with Robert Downey Jr. Photo: Instagram @rain_oppa

Quickly, Rain’s fans theorized an appearance by the South Korean star in some Marvel project, as South Korean actor Park Seo Joon will star in the next MCU movie titled The Marvels, so the option for more Asian actors join new Marvel projects is still possible for fans. However, this has yet to be confirmed.

Bi Rain fans are hoping to see him in a Marvel project. Photo: capture / Instagram

“I hope you’re in a new Marvel movie”, “Any chance that you two participate in a movie or work together?”, Are some of the comments that Rain fans made on Instagram.

Rain at the MAMA 2021

The protagonist of Full house, Bi rain, was confirmed as one of the hosts for the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA). However, it is still unknown what awards he will give or if he will announce any presentation of the confirmed K-pop idols in the lineup of the ceremony.

Bi Rain will be a presenter at MAMA 2021. Photo: Mnet

When are the MAMA 2021?

The 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards ceremony features Lee Hyori and is scheduled to take place. on December 11 at 6:00 p.m. (KST) .

Lee Hyori will be the main MC of MAMA 2021. Photo: Mnet

Official lineup of the MAMA 2021