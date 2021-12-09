Bershka clones Chiara’s 935 euro shoes for less than 40

The bow is a detail that for decades has been very present in clothing and accessories for women. Whether in different types of fabrics or even with other ornaments, these elements are a symbol of delicacy and finesse. A detail that has not been overlooked by the most well-known faces internationally, who on several occasions have decided to make ties their hallmark.

Some of the best-known fashion firms have appreciated this detail, making endless products full of ties with which to fill the closet. One of them is Mach and Mach. The Georgia-based brand has made ties its element of trust and thanks to them it has designed heels full of luxury and elegance thanks to the great rhinestones that compose them. These famous pointe shoes, silky texture and bow-shaped rhinestones they have already invaded the closets of influencers and Hollywood artists, who have not hesitated to show off them via Instagram. One of them has been Chiara Ferragni. The Italian chose these shoes in black to combine perfectly in a shirt dress and lace details Giambattista Valli, thus revalidating its title as Item girl followed by great personalities from all walks of life.

Later it was Dua Lipa who posed in front of a mirror wearing these shoes in a pink hue. But it was not the only one. So did Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner and even Megan Fox, who was seen on a red carpet with a outfit satin pink composed of a top corset type and tight pants from the same firm as the footwear. For his part, Galilea Montijo also embraced this trend and combined his black heels Mach and Mach in a sequined skirt and jacket ensemble.

Notably the sale price of these shoes is 935 euros. An amount that is not accessible to any pocket. But from Inditex they have wanted to provide a solution low cost. Amancio Ortega’s company has set to work to create a clone that has little to envy the authentic shoe. Both on the website and in the physical store of Bershka we can find these 10-centimeter high heels in black, patent leather and jewel detail in the shape of a bow. A very affordable alternative, since it only costs 39.99 euros And it has already caused a sensation among the brand’s clients, who will soon sell out these footwear considering that the Christmas season is approaching. And it is that in addition to appearing comfort, these shoes have a touch of distinction with which you will put the finishing touch to your look of Christmas. Even more so this season, with sequins and shiny accessories on the front page and black as the simplest and most sought-after option, which turns out to be a guaranteed success despite the passing of the years.