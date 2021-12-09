‘Barcelona begins a new stage today’

After being eliminated from the Champions League, Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández stated that the Blaugrana entity will work “very hard” to return to the fore

GERMANY – The coach of the Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, assured that “today a new stage begins” for the Barça team after being eliminated from the Champions League by losing 3-0 to him Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

“I don’t like the word failure. Whoever tries never fails. We can speak of disappointment or resignation. We are going to work very hard to put Barça where it deserves, I have told the players,” he added in statements to Movistar +.

Xavi Hernández gave his impressions after the defeat with Bayern. Getty Images

Xavi He admitted that he is leaving the game “pissed off” because “Barça does not deserve this” and that “now the Europa League” is “reality and you have to compete.” “The objective of the Barça is to win all the parties”, sentenced.

The Barcelona He traveled to Munich in search of a miracle and left the Allianz Arena with the feeling of being an ordinary person. Collapsed, destroyed, thrashed and sunk at the hands of a rival who did what he wanted with him, so weak, so limited and so inferior that he barely kept the type for half an hour before surrendering to reality.

Bayern beat him 3-0 giving the sensation, as happened at the Camp Nou, that he could score at least three other goals.