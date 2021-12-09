Bad Bunny, Selena Gómez and Calle y Poché winners in People’s Choice
LOS ANGELES, Cal., December 8, 2021.- The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, the star with Mexican roots Selena Gómez and the Colombian influencers Calle and Poché were the Latin winners of the People’s Choice Awards 2021, held last Tuesday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The so-called Bad Rabbit, who just closed the year as Spotify’s most listened to artist worldwide, won the 2021 Latino Artist award, while Selena Gómez was recognized as the Tv Comedy Star in the general category and Colombian bisexual Youtubers Calle and Poché won the 2021 Latino Influencers award.
This year, the awards honored Oscar-winning actress, director and producer Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” award, entertainment powerhouse and philanthropist Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with “The People’s Champion,” businesswoman, fashion and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West with “Fashion Icon” award and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera with first “Music Icon” award.
The evening’s performances included Christina Aguilera’s never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, culminating in the music from her highly anticipated new Spanish album, Blake Shelton’s rendition of her latest song “Come Back As A Country Boy. “and HER’s musical tribute to the life and legacy of Motown legend Marvin Gaye.
Although Justin Bieber achieved 10 nominations, which made him the most nominated male artist of the night, he did not achieve any of the awards for which he was nominated. The Group of the Year went to the Koreans from BTS, who also won the Song and Video of the Year for their hit “Butter” and the New Artist of 2021 went to Olivia Rodrigo.
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS WINNER LIST
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black widow
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Free guy
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
Cruella
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Luca
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne johnson
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Scarlett Johansson
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Kevin hart
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne johnson
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Simu liu
THE SHOW OF 2021
Loki
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey’s Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Never have i ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Tom Hiddleston
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Ellen pompeo
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Chase stokes
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Selena Gomez
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
Jojo siwa
THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021
Khloé kardashian
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Squid Game
THE SCI-FI / FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Lucifer
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Lil Nas X
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
THE GROUP OF 2021
Bts
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
Olivia rodrigo
THE SONG OF 2021
Butter
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Sour
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Bad bunny
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
Butter
THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021
STAY
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Britney Spears
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Friends: The Reunion
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Simone biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
LATINO INFLUENCER 2021:
Street and Poché.