Bad Bunny, Selena Gómez and Calle y Poché winners in People’s Choice

LOS ANGELES, Cal., December 8, 2021.- The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, the star with Mexican roots Selena Gómez and the Colombian influencers Calle and Poché were the Latin winners of the People’s Choice Awards 2021, held last Tuesday night at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The so-called Bad Rabbit, who just closed the year as Spotify’s most listened to artist worldwide, won the 2021 Latino Artist award, while Selena Gómez was recognized as the Tv Comedy Star in the general category and Colombian bisexual Youtubers Calle and Poché won the 2021 Latino Influencers award.

This year, the awards honored Oscar-winning actress, director and producer Halle Berry with “The People’s Icon” award, entertainment powerhouse and philanthropist Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson with “The People’s Champion,” businesswoman, fashion and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian West with “Fashion Icon” award and Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera with first “Music Icon” award.

The evening’s performances included Christina Aguilera’s never-before-seen medley of her biggest songs, culminating in the music from her highly anticipated new Spanish album, Blake Shelton’s rendition of her latest song “Come Back As A Country Boy. “and HER’s musical tribute to the life and legacy of Motown legend Marvin Gaye.

Although Justin Bieber achieved 10 nominations, which made him the most nominated male artist of the night, he did not achieve any of the awards for which he was nominated. The Group of the Year went to the Koreans from BTS, who also won the Song and Video of the Year for their hit “Butter” and the New Artist of 2021 went to Olivia Rodrigo.

2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS WINNER LIST

THE MOVIE OF 2021

Black widow

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne johnson

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Scarlett Johansson

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Kevin hart

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne johnson

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu liu

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey’s Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Never have i ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen pompeo

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Chase stokes

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

Jojo siwa

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2021

Khloé kardashian

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Squid Game

THE SCI-FI / FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Lucifer

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Lil Nas X

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

THE GROUP OF 2021

Bts

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

Olivia rodrigo

THE SONG OF 2021

Butter

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Sour

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Bad bunny

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021

Butter

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2021

STAY

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Britney Spears

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Friends: The Reunion

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

Chelsea Handler: Vaccinated and Horny Tour

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Simone biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

LATINO INFLUENCER 2021:

Street and Poché.