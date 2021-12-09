AT&T launches its 5G network in the Cuauhtémoc and Naples neighborhoods

AT&T, the operator with the second highest traffic network in Mexico due to its 19.5 million customers until September 2021 and for the 52% of the traffic that also flows from Movistar users since 2019, announced its first deployment of a cellular network with fifth generation or 5G technology in the country, with a first stage of coverage in particular areas of Mexico City.

The company, in the voice of its general director Mónica Aspe Bernal, thus begins its foray into the 5G technology in Mexico after having built a nationwide 4G cellular network since 2015 and to continue pushing the push for connectivity in the country.

“AT&T has started his 5G deployment in Mexico, to push the connectivity and development of our country, starting with the main markets of the country. Today we connect the first devices to a 5G network right here. It is a new experience in navigation (…) The first decade of the 5G network of AT&T here ”, he said Monica Aspe.

The first stage of this plan AT&T It is a cellular network for mobile navigation from its frequencies in the 2,500 Megahertz (2.5 GHz) band and, for the moment, with the particularity that its first pilot offers a generous upload and download speed of data.

The 5G network coverage from AT&T extends, for now, on the Cuauhtémoc neighborhood, where the corporate of this company is located, and on the Naples neighborhood, both with a joint territory of around 60 blocks.

While the 5G coverage from AT&T is limited for now to those two colonies with high purchasing power in the Mexican capital, its signals can be received on telephones enabled for that technology within a radius of up to five kilometers, because, according to executives of the company itself, AT&T set up its first antennas from base stations where it also has its 4G-LTE network cellular antennas installed and because, for the moment, it has not installed smallcells type antennas, how does this industry identify this type of equipment.

AT&T confirmed that he starts his 5G network with a “version” for mobile services aimed at the end user, since it has not started firm projects on the 3500 Megahertz (3.5 GHz) band, where it has a national block of 50 MHz of frequencies and because right now it is studying what kind of applications for fixed products and services you can start selling to the productive sector.

The strategy of this company also involves developing use cases for its 5G network in mobile browsing and for looking for new applications for the productive sector, for the automotive industry, for example.

AT&T then develops an entrepreneurship plan, with which it will support up to $ 100,000 for the acceleration of projects based on 5G and will lend up to $ 10,000 to innovative women doing business with 5G. To accompany all this, it also announced the opening of its 5G Innovation Laboratory.

“With the deployment of our 5G network and our laboratory, we continue to innovate and be pioneers in the country,” said the head of AT&T, Mónica Aspe Bernal.