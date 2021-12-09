Atlas keeps whiskey from 1954 that will be opened if they are champions

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 08.12.2021





It seems incredible but it is not. The Atlas keeps a bottle of whiskey in its showcases for more than 60 years that will only be opened if the Rojinegro team manages to be Champion and their great opportunity will finally be in 2021 when they measure up to Lion at the end of Opening League 2021.

The journalist David Medrano shared an image of the bottle that still has its original box and an inscription in pen where it clearly says that it will only be opened if a new First Division title is obtained, as happened in 1951.

“Property of the Club Deportivo Atlas de Guadalajara AC to uncover until Team Atlas wins a First Division championship. They gave it to the representative in this city in 1954 ”, says the legend.

It’s about a Ballantines Scotch whiskey, one of the finest in its time and that curiously now could be opened if the Foxes they meet the objective and also the directive decides appropriate to uncover it or keep it for a better occasion.

Around the Atlas Several stories have emerged in recent days such as the fact that he came close to being bought by Rafael Marquez and the Foal Alejandro Fernandez or the stories of Diego Cocca as a curse-breaking technician.