Artificial Intelligence in Veterinary Medicine

The development of artificial intelligence AI has affected people in many aspects, improving the experience of life, which makes the understanding of complex problems improve and the results obtained are more probable and accurate. In human medicine, AI is projected to reach more than € 150 billion in the next decade.



In the same way that human medicine makes use of advances in AI, veterinary medicine uses this type of technology to improve the lives of companion animals, especially in areas such as radiography, triage, and disease diagnosis.

Artificial intelligence is a field of computing that simulates human intelligence through the use of computers. This technology quickly and exhaustively analyzes very large data sets under instructions called algorithms that indicate what specific task must be performed. However, AI can only do what it is advised to do, so it is far from replicating human cognition and intelligence.

In 2019, the American National Academy of Medicine declared that AI “has the potential to revolutionize healthcare” and “offers unprecedented opportunities to improve patient and clinical team outcomes, reduce costs, and impact the health of the patient. population, ”but he also tried to temper expectations about AI and stated that there is still a lot of work to be done.

