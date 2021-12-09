Ariel Holan, The Immediate Titles Specialist

Jonathan Collazo and Mediotiempo

If there is a qualifier that can be given to Ariel holan, It is effective. In just six months at the head of the technical direction of Club León, the Argentine coach reached his first Final and is on the verge of getting his third championship as a soccer coach.

It might seem like a coincidence after joining a team armed for two years, however, it is not the first time that the strategist wins a title in his first season, since he already did it with the Club Independent Athletic on the South American Cup 2017 and with the Catholic University in the 2020 season of the first division of Chile.

With the Red, the second club in his career as a strategist, was introduced on January 1, 2017, and although it did not shine in the league championship, it did so in the South American in which he won eight of the 12 games he played, taking the championship by winning the Final at Flamengo 3-2 on the global scoreboard.

His arrival at the Lion

After managing Independiente for three seasons, Ariel Holan, a coach who arrived in June at The beast to take the place he left Ignacio Ambriz, was signed in early 2020 by the Catholic University of Chile where he repeated his formula of immediacy.

Hello had his first meeting with the Chilean team on January 26, 2020, and in that season he managed to keep the team in the first place of the classification in 32 of the 34 days, lifting the title, number 15 for the Crusaders.

Upon his arrival in León, the coach did not move the team he inherited much. Nacho ambriz. They only came out Yairo Moreno, Joel campbell and Fernando Gonzalez, and they arrived Santiago Ormeño, Elías Hernández and Omar Fernandez. With these three changes he managed to keep the emerald team in the first places of the general table.

It should be noted that before reaching this Final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament, Ariel holan already got into the history of Club Leon earning his first international degree from the institution in the Leagues Cup from 2021.