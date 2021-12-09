Ariana Grande is singled out for practicing “Asian-Fishing” in photo shoot

In social networks they pointed to the singer Ariana Big to practice “Asian–Fishing”In her latest photoshoot, a term that describes people who want to look Asian.

The word is used to refer to those who use tools such as makeup or photo editing to look like oriental descent.

The term “Asian–Fishing”Derives from a word coined by a writer with the last name Thompson in 2018:“ Black-Fishing ”; He defined it as “when white figures do everything to appear black.”

And it is that recently, Ariana Big She was showcased in nets with eyeliner, red lipstick, and bows in her hair. Due to the style, her fans said that she intended to look Asian.

“I’m not saying that he performed”Asian–Fishing“But I’m saying it took me longer than expected to realize that this is her,” said tiktoker Victoria Alexander.

Also, he understood that celebrities change their appearance from time to time. Nevertheless, Ariana Big he’s renounced his phenotype, “a racial chameleon.”

In this regard, the tiktoker Kuzumi considered that the singer’s new appearance is “too similar” to that of a K-Pop star, considering that it is a white woman.

But the criticism did not stop there. The fan said that the change of Ariana Big it is an intentional decision of your team. Hence, he spread the photographs on his networks.

Oli Londón, a white person who changed his appearance to look like a Korean boy band, defended the singer. He asked not to be racist because “it looks incredible.” “United transracials”, he concluded.

