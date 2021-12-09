Apple stops iPhone and iPad production for the first time in a decade, according to Nikkei Asia

Manzana would have suspended its production of iPhone and iPad for several days instead of speeding it up for the holiday season. A new report from Nikkei Asia notes that the company had to cease operations for the first time in a decade during China’s Golden Week.

Despite the fact that in past years the brand’s factories increased production during Chinese holidays with 24-hour shifts, with the intention of keeping up with the demands of Christmas shopping, this time the workers were allegedly given some time off, on the grounds that it made no sense to pay workers overtime to work when there are few components and chips to work with.

As Nikkei Asia mentions, the problems in the supply chain date from before the pandemic, when Chinese companies included in the United States’ blacklist decided to accumulate inventory to survive repressions and blockades of COVID-19 implemented in Malaysia and Vietnam by the Delta variant ended up affecting the production of electrical components and chips.

The problem with third-party parts

Although the logical thing would be to think that the lack of components was in the most expensive parts of the devices, in many of the cases it mentions the medium, they were mainly for the cheapest peripherals. This is because the manufacturers of these parts do not have as much purchasing power as the technological giants and for example in the case of the iPhone 13 Max, some of its parts cost only pennies and are to blame for the delays.





Nikkei Asia also mentions that Apple reported that component demand persists for November, December and January on the iPhone 13 and will re-accelerate production, although they also warned their suppliers that sales of their biggest source of income had already declined before the holidays.

For reference, Tim Cook had disclosed that during the quarter ending in September, they lost $ 6 billion due to supply chain constraints and they projected could be more during the latter part of the year.