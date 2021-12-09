‘Any Mexican is Chivas’ option’

The Chivas sports director assured Alexis Vega that “They have a contract until December 2022”

Ricardo Peláez does not close the doors to America players Getty Images

Ricardo Peláez defended the possibility that the steering wheel of the America, Sebastian Cordova, can land on Chivas, a transfer that has been criticized by the media, former players and fans.

At a press conference, Peláez assured that “any Mexican player” has the doors of the rojiblanco team open and did not rule out the arrival of the Eagles element.

“Any player who is Mexican, who has potential, who has strengths that improve our performance, but above all who wants to come to Chivas is an option,” he declared.

In the same way, he assured that he will not give clues about what a transfer between teams may be, since everything he says can complicate any negotiation.

“I will not go into details, nor will I give clues. The market is angry. Any leak complicates operations and I will not delve into it, because they have specific and recent examples, “he said.

In the same vein, he mentioned that Alexis Vega could leave Chivas, as well as any other footballer and did not ensure the permanence of any in the winter market.

“They have a contract until December 2022, so far in Chivas, any player can leave, that I can assure you,” he said about the Mexican national team.

Ricardo Peláez spoke about the possible departure of Uriel Antuna assured that the player is an important piece for the team, but did not want to ensure his continuity.

“Uriel is on the national team, as well as Beltrán, Olivas and we are in permanent communication. We will talk to him, we will count on him and everyone. Everyone can go out too. We are all in that evaluation. He is an important asset, his football has important conditions and characteristics. Yesterday I heard that he was the one who had the most minutes in the national team and his football will speak for him ”, he explained.

The manager assured that Uriel Antuna is called to exploit and take a step forward. “He has to explode, give him confidence if he remains and we will see if he continues. We worked hard to strengthen ourselves, but now everyone could stay or leave ”.