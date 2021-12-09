Anne Hathaway flared jeans will make your legs look longer

Anne Hathaway was spotted in flared jeans and a white blouse in New York City filming the new series that he will star in and produce with Apple TV +. Is about WeCrashed, based on the podcast of the same name, chronicling the rapid rise and fall of WeWork, the shared workspace company.

Hathaway to play Rebekah Paltrow Neumann’s character co-founder, along with her husband, WeWork’s Adam Neumann, played by Jared Leto, who also serves as the show’s executive producer, as does its co-star.

As is often the case with productions that take place in the Big Apple, images of the production creep in, which helps in some way to promote the project, raising expectations of what the final result will be on the screens. From the cast, through the most anticipated scenes and even the costumes of the characters. The latter, of course, is usually an incentive for us and, surely, for you who read us.

Until now, Anne Hathaway’s looks in the role of Rebekah Paltrow Neumann have not disappointed and his latest outfit gives us lessons in how to wear flared jeans successfully to stylize your figure and, at the same time, give a look inspired by the seventies but with timeless validity.

Flared jeans like Anne Hathaway’s