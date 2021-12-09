Amber Heard would have been pressured to give up Aquaman 2 by Warner

Perhaps there is no person more despised in today’s entertainment industry than Amber Heard. The actress earned her rejection on the internet in 2020, when compromising material from a discussion with Johnny Depp came to light, drowning much of the sympathy she generated from the public. The last few days some news appeared about Heard and his stay in Aquaman 2, one of the most anticipated films of the DC Extended Universe. Now, new information indicates that the actress is mired in a big problem, and that perhaps Warner Bros. is pressuring her to give up her character in the popular sequel.

2018 was a great year for Amber heard. She had been cast by Warner Bros. as the female lead in Aquaman – 73%, a film that became a surprising success for the studio, grossing more than a billion dollars worldwide. The press and fans adored Amber, her talent and beauty in front of the camera impressed the networks and she became one of the favorite girls in the genre. But that sweet stage would not last long, as the defamation lawsuit would come from Johnny Depp, along with a long legal battle to save both reputations. Although Heard He won the other London trial involving The Sun, things didn’t get any better for her.

Daniel richtman, the social media influencer who knows all the details about the Hollywood industry, has mentioned on his Patreon account that Warner wants to get rid of Amber heard definitely. The actress does not enjoy a good reputation at the moment and does not want her presence to affect the box office of Aquaman 2. On the other hand, although a few days ago Forbes denied rumors about the dismissal of Heard, the portal Small Screen ensures that her position in the project is still in jeopardy, she may not be expelled but her role in the film would be reduced to surprising levels. Nothing is confirmed.

Almost two million people have signed the Change.org petition demanding the firing of Amber heard from Aquaman 2, a scandalous figure that surely catches the attention of Warner Bros. and exposes the great danger in which the second film of the underwater hero is found. The most used argument in the request is the following: “As Amber heard is a known and proven domestic abuser, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and should remove Heard from her film project Aquaman 2. They must not ignore the suffering of the victims of Heard and they must not beautify a domestic abuser. “

The followers of Johnny Depp are not satisfied with the triumph of Amber Heard in the Royal Courts of Justice in London and every opportunity is taken to slander against the actress; Much has been said about the insincerity of both actors in the trial, but much is said about her about her difficult temperament and abusive personality. Amber’s popularity isn’t good on social media, and even though she has managed to retain her role as Princess Mera in Aquaman 2, it doesn’t look like her Hollywood career is going to be dazzling after that. Only time will give us the answer.

The recordings of Aquaman 2 They will start very soon and the film will hit theaters in late 2022. Will it have what it takes to surpass the box office of its predecessor? It is worth wondering if Warner will risk keeping Heard in his role or if he will reduce his impact in the sequel adventure. There is still much more than a year to learn the truth.

