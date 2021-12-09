Alternative Veterinary Medicine What is it and how is it applied to our pets?

With the passage of time and with the advantages that have been detected in humans by following unconventional methods in the field of medicine and with optimal results; More and more people are choosing less invasive and non-traditional methods to treat some conditions.

In Adogtados we wanted to reserve this article to briefly talk about the most common methods of alternative medicine that can also be applied to our pets. However, we advise that these be used as complementary methods and not as a substitute for traditional veterinary medicine.

Whatever the condition and the choice, it must have validation from the treating veterinarian and above all, go hand in hand with their recommendations to validate results or treat any type of complication.

What is alternative veterinary medicine?

According to the Mexican Institute of Complementary Veterinary Medicine by its acronym IMMVETCOM, alternative veterinary medicine is the set of harmless and minimally invasive therapies responsible for stimulating the immune system of patients and can only be applied by a graduate veterinarian (with registration professional) and as a complement to conventional or traditional veterinary medicine procedures.

What are those alternative therapies?

Within natural therapies, practically almost any type of treatment applicable to humans can be performed on dogs and cats. Among the most common are: homeopathy, Bach flowers, CBD (cannabidiol or non-psychoactive compound of cannabis and hemp) and essential oils.

We also find acupuncture, electro-acupuncture, laser puncture, chiropuncture, magnetotherapy, Dual Magnetic Points, holistic kinesiology, Chinese herbology, reik, meditation, phytotherapy, ozone therapy, etc.

In Adogtados, we will take advantage of this space to describe two of them:

CBD oil or Cannabidiol: It is a non-psychoactive compound of cannabis and hemp, this allows us to ensure that it will not produce the hallucinogenic effects or the typical sensations that humans suffer with the consumption of marijuana.

Animals, both humans and our pets (dogs and cats); We have an endocannabinoid system with CB-1 receptors (in charge of brain processes) and CB-2 (in the immune system and in peripheral organs). Any imbalance in these receptors can generate inflammation, anxiety, stress, nausea, vomiting, allergies, dermatological problems or a failure in any physiological process. CBD Oil can help regulate these processes.

The dose, the type of oil (brand and concentration), etc. are the responsibility of the veterinary staff. It is advised to be organic, not genetically modified (GMO free) and recommended by a veterinarian; The latter is due to the fact that there are a large number of CBD brands and oils on the market that are the product of the consumer industry, many are counterfeit and not all fulfill their basic medical function. In addition, not all the people who sell it are able to prescribe or advise the dosage and brand required by our pets.

Bach flowers: They are composed of 38 flower essences and an emergency remedy and were discovered by Dr. Edward Bach between 1929 and 1935 in Wales. These flower essences serve to harmonize emotional imbalances in both people and animals.

They work by vibrational impregnation, that is, the energy of the flowers vibrates in balance with respect to its quality (love, tranquility, peace, tolerance …) and transmits that information to the organism to which it is administered, thus restoring the stability and balance of the pattern that does not is in harmony.

A connoisseur of the subject must prepare the formula (or mixture) based on the particular emotions that the person or pet presents, which is known as custom formula , although there are already predefined formulas that only a veterinarian could recommend. In this type of therapy (as in most treatments) you have to have faith or good vibes (good energy) during the period of time of the prescription, because as it is an energy-based therapy, both the owner and his pet They must be in the best of dispositions for the formula to achieve successful results.

This therapy is recommended when the pet’s condition is emotional and a physical problem has been ruled out. Again we reiterate that it is a complementary therapy and not an individualized treatment. It must be supervised by a veterinarian to accompany the procedure already started with the pet.

This therapy is frequently used to help control separation anxiety, nervousness and / or depression in pets, in conjunction with some medical or behavioral treatment.

In Adogtados we have used several of the therapies listed above to help in the rehabilitation of rescued dogs and cats, complement any training or canine education that has been started with a professional in this union or to energetically support in a post-surgical process or a veterinary treatment that merit emotional reinforcement. In this way we ensure that the animal is treated in a comprehensive or holistic way (both physically, mentally and emotionally). Our goal is to be able to propose healthy and balanced pets for adoption.

For any information about our puppies and kittens for adoption or in search of a temporary home this Christmas season, write to our social networks or our email:

Facebook: @ Adogta2 | Instagram: @Adogtados | Mail: adogtadosmx@gmail.com

Alternative Veterinary Medicine What is it and how is it applied to our pets?