all the news and compatible mobiles

Android 12L is here! The first beta can now be downloaded and installed on some supported devices.

As planned, Google has finally launched the first beta version of Android 12L. This is the first edition of a new installment of the operating system, aimed at improving the experience on smartphones with a folding screen and other large devices, such as tablets.

Despite this, Android 12L is available to be installed on Pixel series phonesAlthough most of the new features in this version will not be available when installing on a smartphone.

This is the first of three beta versions that will be released by Google over the weeks, and from today it is available to all those owners of Pixel devices that are adhered to the Android Beta program.

All the news about Android 12L

Among the main changes that come with Android 12L, we can highlight the following:

App Pairs : a function that allows you to establish “pairs” of apps, which when launched, are executed directly as a split screen.

: a function that allows you to establish “pairs” of apps, which when launched, are executed directly as a split screen. Enhancements for large screens: With Android 12L, the system user interface has been redesigned when using a large-screen device, using a two-column format that makes better use of space.

With Android 12L, the system user interface has been redesigned when using a large-screen device, using a two-column format that makes better use of space. Improved multitasking: thanks to the new lower toolbar, it is possible to run applications quickly in full screen, or open several apps as a split screen.

To all this we must add new tools and APIs for developers, that from today can be used to start developing applications adapted to folding smartphones and large-screen devices.

Android 12L Compatible Devices

As I said at the beginning, Android 12L is a version of the system aimed at large devices, but that will also come to smartphones. For that reason, Pixel series devices are compatible with this first beta. The complete list of compatible terminals is as follows:

Pixel 3a / XL

Pixel 4 / XL

Pixel 4a / 5G

Pixel 5

Pixel 5a

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Those devices adhering to the beta program will receive the update to Android 12L via OTA, as well as subsequent betas that are released by Google.

Likewise, Google has confirmed that this version will also be available on other devices, such as tablet Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.

